Shark Tank India: IIT Madras, Duke University — know judges’ alma mater

Shark Tank India is a reality television series that shows entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of investors who decide whether to invest in their company or not.

These sharks have passed out from some of the prominent educational institutes of India or abroad. Check here.

Shark Tank India: Shark’s alma mater

Aman Gupta (Boat) Co-Founder and CMO (Net worth: Rs 700 Cr)

Aman graduated with an accounting degree from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). He completed his CA from ICAI which is the world’s second-largest professional accounting body in the world. After graduation, he completed his master’s from the Indian School of Business (MBA) in Finance which is located in Hyderabad. The institution is ranked at the 78th spot in QS Global MBA Ranking and ranked 32nd spot in Financial Times.

Anupam Mittal (People Group, Shaadi.com, Makaan, Mauj) Founder (Net worth: Rs 185 Cr)

Mittal graduated with an accounting degree from Boston College in Commerce, which is located in Massachusetts. The institution is ranked between 151st to 200th spot in QS World Ranking and 34th spot in Financial Times.

Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) Co Founder (Net worth: Rs 600 C)

Bansal graduated with a BTech degree from McGill University in Montreal, Canada. He completed Electrical Engineering with specialisation in IT, Control & Automation. The institution is ranked at the 46th spot in THE rankings. He was also close to being selected for IIT, as shared by him in an interview, however, he fell short of a few marks. After graduation, he completed his master’s from IIM Bangalore (MBA) in Management Studies. The institution is ranked at the 50th spot in QS Global MBA Ranking and 31st spot in Financial Times.

Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharma) Executive Director (Net worth: Rs 600 Cr)

Thapar completed her CA from ICAI which is the world’s second-largest professional accounting body in the world. After graduation, she completed her master’s at Duke University in MBA. The institution is ranked at the 23rd spot in QS Global MBA Ranking and 19th spot in Financial Times.

Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetics) CEO (Net worth: 300 Cr)

Singh graduated with a BTech degree from IIT Madras in Electrical Engineering. The institution is ranked at the 250th spot in QS World Ranking and is ranked in the first spot in NIRF. After graduation, she completed her master’s from IIM Ahmedabad in MBA. The institution is ranked at the 44th spot in QS Global MBA Ranking and ranked 62nd spot in Financial Times.

Amit Jain (CarDekho) CEO and Co-Founder (Net worth: Rs 2900 Cr)

Jain graduated with a BTech degree from IIT Delhi. The institution is ranked at the second spot in NIRF and ranked at 174th spot in QS World University.

(The author is working as an intern with indianexpress.com)