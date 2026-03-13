Shantanu Narayen Educational Journey: From Osmania to UC Berkeley – making of Adobe’s CEO

Shantanu Narayen Educational Journey: Shantanu Narayen recently announced he will step down as chief executive of Adobe after nearly two decades. In a statement, Adobe said Narayen would leave the CEO role once a successor is appointed, though he will remain chair of the board during the transition.

The leadership change comes at a time when not just Adobe, but technology companies across the world are navigating rapid disruption from artificial intelligence and increasing investor scrutiny over how software companies adapt to the new era brought on by AI.

Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet (Image via official website) Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet (Image via official website)

Narayen’s academic journey began in Hyderabad, where he grew up and attended the Hyderabad Public School, situated in Begumpet. Notably, the same school has produced several prominent business leaders including Satya Nadella (Microsoft), and Ajay Banga (World Bank).