Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.

Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
94
92.5
86
82
87
93
First Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
94
92.5
86
82
87
93
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
90
85
79
85
92
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
89.5
Closed
75
84
91
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
93.5
Closed
Closed
73
81
91
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
93
Closed
Closed
70
75
84
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
92.25
Closed
83
65
70
83
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
65
83
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
88.5
Closed
50
55
83
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
88.5
Closed
Closed
55
83
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

