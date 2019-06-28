Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

Advertising

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 94 92.5 86 82 87 93 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 94 92.5 86 82 87 93 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 90 85 79 85 92 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 89.5 Closed 75 84 91 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 93.5 Closed Closed 73 81 91 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 93 Closed Closed 70 75 84 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 92.25 Closed 83 65 70 83 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed Closed 60 65 83 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 88.5 Closed 50 55 83 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 88.5 Closed Closed 55 83 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.