Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science 93.3 91 89 87 88 88 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 92 89 82 75 80 82 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 92 90 86 80 84 84 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 86 82 80 75 75 80 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology 90 84 77 70 70 80 B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation 86 81 79 74 74 76 B.A (Hons) Psychology 96.5 94.5 92 90 89 90 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 92 90 88 85 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 92 89 82 75 80 84 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 94 91 88 86 87 87 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 92 90 87 85 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92 90 86 80 84 84 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science 94 93 90 88 90 90 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 92 89 82 75 80 82 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 95 92 87 85 84 90 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 86 82 80 75 75 80 B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation 88 85 83 80 80 80 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 92 90 90 90 85 90 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92 89 82 75 80 82 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 94 91 88 86 87 87 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 95 92 90 90 85 90 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology 91 88 82 80 78 78 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 92.5 89 84 78 80 84 B.A (Hons) Psychology 96 94 92 90 89 90 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 93 88 80 75 75 82 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 92 90 87 85 86 86 B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science 93 91.66 87 84 88 88 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 92 88 85 81 80 87 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology 90 85 80 75 75 80 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 91 87 80 70 75 82 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 85 78 76 70 70 77 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 91 87 77 70 75 82 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 89 87 85 85 82 85 B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation 85 82 80 78 78 78 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 90.33 85 78 70 75 81 B.A (Hons) Psychology 94.5 92 91 89 88 89 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 90 88 85 83 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 91 86 78 74 73 80 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed 77 73 63 57 76 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 75 65 65 81 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 90 86 83 78 78 84 B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science 92 90 85 80 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation 82 78 75 72 72 72 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 84 76 65 72 79 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed 82 80 80 78 80 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 86.75 78 67 73 80 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Closed 84 Closed 70 70 80 B.A (Hons) Psychology 93 85 83 80 87 87 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 90.5 80 75 70 70 79 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 88 86 83 78 80 80 B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science 91.67 89.33 83 75 75 80 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 90.6 86.6 Closed Closed 60 80 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 88 83 80 75 75 80 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed 76.5 69 58 55 73 B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation 80 74 70 62 70 70 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology 89.5 83 Closed 67 65 78 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed Closed 79.6 76 75 75 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 75 63 70 77 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 90 86 Closed 65 70 79 B.A (Hons) Psychology 91 82.75 80 76 85 85 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 78 73 60 67 80.5 B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science Closed 88.33 82 73 69 81.67 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Closed 85 81 77 79 79 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 85 78 75 68 68 79 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology 89.33 Closed Closed 66 60 79.33 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 89.66 Closed Closed Closed 55 79.66 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed 68 57 55 75 B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation 79 71 65 55 65 69 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed Closed Closed 74 73 79 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 60 68 80 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 74.33 61.66 68 80.33 B.A (Hons) Psychology 89.5 80.5 78 73 83 83 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed Closed 68 53 63 79.75 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Closed 80 75 70 68 77.33 B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science 90.66 86 80.33 Closed 60 81 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 73.75 65 65 77 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed 75.33 65 53 53 74 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 77 55 65 80 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 89.66 Closed Closed Closed 49 79.66 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 73 59 64 80.33 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology 89 Closed 75 62 55 79 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed Closed Closed 70 68 79 B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation Closed 66 57 47 53 68 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 79.5 76 70 80 79.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Closed 78 70 62 62 77.33 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 84 Closed Closed 49 50 74 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 79.6 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 71 59 59 75 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology 89 80 73 59 53 79 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 88 Closed 62 45 58 78 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed Closed 76 66 65 79 B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science 88 77 65 Closed 55 78 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 50 58 80 B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation Closed 65 Closed 43 50 68 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 72 55 62 80.33 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 75 71 64 68 79.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 86 Closed 62 45 58 78 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Closed 77.6 69 61 61 77.33 B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science 87.6 76.3 Closed Closed 55 77.6 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 79.6 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 50 58 80 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 84 Closed Closed 48 50 74 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed Closed 75 65 64 79 B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation Closed 64.5 Closed 42 49 68 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology 89 79 72 58 52 79 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 71.5 54.5 62 80.33 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 71 58 58 75 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 74.5 69.5 62.5 67 79.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 80 77 71 81 79.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 78.5 75 67 70 79.5 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.