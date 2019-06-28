Toggle Menu
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/shaheed-rajguru-college-of-applied-sciences-for-women-w-du-cut-off-list-2019-arts-ba-commerce-bcom-and-science-bsc-5249607/

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.

du cutoff, du admissions, delhi university, du.ac.in,
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
93.3
91
89
87
88
88
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
92
89
82
75
80
82
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
92
90
86
80
84
84
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
86
82
80
75
75
80
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
90
84
77
70
70
80
B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation
86
81
79
74
74
76
B.A (Hons) Psychology
96.5
94.5
92
90
89
90
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
92
90
88
85
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
92
89
82
75
80
84
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
94
91
88
86
87
87
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
92
90
87
85
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92
90
86
80
84
84
*Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
94
93
90
88
90
90
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
92
89
82
75
80
82
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
95
92
87
85
84
90
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
86
82
80
75
75
80
B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation
88
85
83
80
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
92
90
90
90
85
90
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92
89
82
75
80
82
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
94
91
88
86
87
87
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
95
92
90
90
85
90
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
91
88
82
80
78
78
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
92.5
89
84
78
80
84
B.A (Hons) Psychology
96
94
92
90
89
90
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
93
88
80
75
75
82
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
92
90
87
85
86
86
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
93
91.66
87
84
88
88
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
92
88
85
81
80
87
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
90
85
80
75
75
80
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
91
87
80
70
75
82
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
85
78
76
70
70
77
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
91
87
77
70
75
82
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
89
87
85
85
82
85
B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation
85
82
80
78
78
78
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
90.33
85
78
70
75
81
B.A (Hons) Psychology
94.5
92
91
89
88
89
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
90
88
85
83
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
91
86
78
74
73
80
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
77
73
63
57
76
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
75
65
65
81
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
90
86
83
78
78
84
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
92
90
85
80
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation
82
78
75
72
72
72
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
84
76
65
72
79
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
82
80
80
78
80
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
86.75
78
67
73
80
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
Closed
84
Closed
70
70
80
B.A (Hons) Psychology
93
85
83
80
87
87
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
90.5
80
75
70
70
79
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
88
86
83
78
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
91.67
89.33
83
75
75
80
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
90.6
86.6
Closed
Closed
60
80
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
88
83
80
75
75
80
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
76.5
69
58
55
73
B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation
80
74
70
62
70
70
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
89.5
83
Closed
67
65
78
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
Closed
79.6
76
75
75
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
75
63
70
77
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
90
86
Closed
65
70
79
B.A (Hons) Psychology
91
82.75
80
76
85
85
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
78
73
60
67
80.5
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
Closed
88.33
82
73
69
81.67
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
Closed
85
81
77
79
79
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
85
78
75
68
68
79
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
89.33
Closed
Closed
66
60
79.33
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
89.66
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
79.66
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
68
57
55
75
B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation
79
71
65
55
65
69
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
73
79
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
68
80
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
74.33
61.66
68
80.33
B.A (Hons) Psychology
89.5
80.5
78
73
83
83
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
Closed
68
53
63
79.75
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
Closed
80
75
70
68
77.33
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
90.66
86
80.33
Closed
60
81
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
73.75
65
65
77
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
75.33
65
53
53
74
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
77
55
65
80
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
89.66
Closed
Closed
Closed
49
79.66
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
73
59
64
80.33
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
89
Closed
75
62
55
79
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
68
79
B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation
Closed
66
57
47
53
68
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
79.5
76
70
80
79.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
Closed
78
70
62
62
77.33
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
84
Closed
Closed
49
50
74
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
79.6
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
71
59
59
75
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
89
80
73
59
53
79
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
88
Closed
62
45
58
78
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
Closed
76
66
65
79
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
88
77
65
Closed
55
78
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
58
80
B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation
Closed
65
Closed
43
50
68
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
72
55
62
80.33
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
75
71
64
68
79.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
86
Closed
62
45
58
78
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
Closed
77.6
69
61
61
77.33
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
87.6
76.3
Closed
Closed
55
77.6
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
79.6
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
58
80
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
84
Closed
Closed
48
50
74
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
Closed
75
65
64
79
B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation
Closed
64.5
Closed
42
49
68
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
89
79
72
58
52
79
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
71.5
54.5
62
80.33
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
71
58
58
75
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
74.5
69.5
62.5
67
79.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
80
77
71
81
79.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
78.5
75
67
70
79.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 DU B.A (Hons) Geography Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details
2 DU B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details
3 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details