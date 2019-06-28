Toggle Menu
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Com (Hons)
95
85
80
80
80
85
B.A (Economic , Political Science)
80
70
68
67
65
70
B.A (Economic , History)
78
68
66
65
64
68
B.A (Economic , Geography)
78
68
66
65
64
68
B.A (Geography , History)
76
66
64
63
62
66
B.A (Geography , Political Science)
80
70
68
67
65
70
B.A (Hons) Political Science
89
79
70
70
68
79
B.A (Economic , Commerce)
78
68
66
65
64
68
B.Com
92
82
77
77
77
82
B.A (History , Political Science)
80
70
68
67
65
70
B.A (Hons) Geography
89
79
72
72
70
79
*Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Geography
89
85
79
82
60
79
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90
85
81
78
60
80
B.Com
91
83
79
70
60
81
B.Com (Hons)
93
87
80
70
60
83
B.A Programme
88
83
77
76
55
80
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A Programme
86
80
75
74
55
78
B.A (Hons) Political Science
87.5
83
78
77
58
78
B.Com
90
81
76
68
58
80
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
85
78
68
58
83
B.A (Hons) Geography
87
83
77
80
Closed
77
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Geography
85
81
Closed
Closed
58
76
B.Com
Closed
80
73
65
55
80
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
77.75
66
55
83
B.A (Hons) Political Science
85
81
Closed
75
56
76
B.A Programme
82
78
74
71
54
76
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
56
76
B.Com
Closed
Closed
71
62
55
78
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
76
B.A Programme
79
76
74
69
54
76
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
84
76
64
55
82
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
76
B.A Programme
Closed
75
Closed
68
54
75
B.Com
89.5
Closed
Closed
60
55
80
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
56
76
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
83
75
61
55
83
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
80
Closed
Closed
54
75
B.A Programme
Closed
73.5
73
66
54
72
B.Com
89.25
78.5
Closed
58
54
79.25
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
82
72
57
54
83
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
75
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
75
B.Com
88.5
77.5
Closed
56.5
54
78.5
B.A Programme
Closed
72.5
72.5
65
54
72
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
80
70
55
54
83
*Powered by aglasem.com

Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
75
B.A Programme
Closed
71
71
63
54
70
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
79.5
69
54
54
83
B.Com
NA
76
70.5
56
54
78.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
51
75
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
79.25
67
50
51
83
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
51
75
B.Com
88.25
75.5
Closed
Closed
51
78.25
B.A Programme
Closed
69.5
69.5
61.5
51
70
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
75
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
75
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
78
65
45
50
83
B.Com
87
74
Closed
Closed
50
77
B.A Programme
Closed
68.5
68.5
59.5
50
69
*Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

