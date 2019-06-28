Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Com (Hons) 95 85 80 80 80 85 B.A (Economic , Political Science) 80 70 68 67 65 70 B.A (Economic , History) 78 68 66 65 64 68 B.A (Economic , Geography) 78 68 66 65 64 68 B.A (Geography , History) 76 66 64 63 62 66 B.A (Geography , Political Science) 80 70 68 67 65 70 B.A (Hons) Political Science 89 79 70 70 68 79 B.A (Economic , Commerce) 78 68 66 65 64 68 B.Com 92 82 77 77 77 82 B.A (History , Political Science) 80 70 68 67 65 70 B.A (Hons) Geography 89 79 72 72 70 79 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Geography 89 85 79 82 60 79 B.A (Hons) Political Science 90 85 81 78 60 80 B.Com 91 83 79 70 60 81 B.Com (Hons) 93 87 80 70 60 83 B.A Programme 88 83 77 76 55 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A Programme 86 80 75 74 55 78 B.A (Hons) Political Science 87.5 83 78 77 58 78 B.Com 90 81 76 68 58 80 B.Com (Hons) Closed 85 78 68 58 83 B.A (Hons) Geography 87 83 77 80 Closed 77 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Geography 85 81 Closed Closed 58 76 B.Com Closed 80 73 65 55 80 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed 77.75 66 55 83 B.A (Hons) Political Science 85 81 Closed 75 56 76 B.A Programme 82 78 74 71 54 76 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 56 76 B.Com Closed Closed 71 62 55 78 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed Closed 55 76 B.A Programme 79 76 74 69 54 76 B.Com (Hons) Closed 84 76 64 55 82 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed Closed 55 76 B.A Programme Closed 75 Closed 68 54 75 B.Com 89.5 Closed Closed 60 55 80 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 56 76 B.Com (Hons) Closed 83 75 61 55 83 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed Closed 54 75 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 80 Closed Closed 54 75 B.A Programme Closed 73.5 73 66 54 72 B.Com 89.25 78.5 Closed 58 54 79.25 B.Com (Hons) Closed 82 72 57 54 83 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 54 75 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed Closed 54 75 B.Com 88.5 77.5 Closed 56.5 54 78.5 B.A Programme Closed 72.5 72.5 65 54 72 B.Com (Hons) Closed 80 70 55 54 83 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed Closed 54 75 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 54 75 B.A Programme Closed 71 71 63 54 70 B.Com (Hons) Closed 79.5 69 54 54 83 B.Com NA 76 70.5 56 54 78.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed Closed 51 75 B.Com (Hons) Closed 79.25 67 50 51 83 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 51 75 B.Com 88.25 75.5 Closed Closed 51 78.25 B.A Programme Closed 69.5 69.5 61.5 51 70 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 75 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 75 B.Com (Hons) Closed 78 65 45 50 83 B.Com 87 74 Closed Closed 50 77 B.A Programme Closed 68.5 68.5 59.5 50 69 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.