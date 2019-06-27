Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Geography 93.5 90.5 88.5 86.5 65 85 B.A (Hons) History 92 86 81 81 66 76 B.A (Hons) Political Science 93 89 86 85 65 85 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94.5 91 85.5 75.5 65 85 B.A (Hons) Economics 97.5 92 86 76 65 85 B.A (Hons) English 95 88 85 82 65 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi 82 80 78 76 65 75 B.A (Hons) Geography 93.5 90.5 88.5 86.5 65 85 B.Com (Hons) 97.5 92 86 71 65 85 B.Com 96 91 86 76 65 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi 82 80 78 76 65 75 B.A Programme (Commerce + Economics) 97.5 94 90 89 70 85 B.A Programme (Economies + Mathematics) 96 92 90 89 70 85 B.A Programme (Political Science + Geography) 93 91 90 89 70 85 B.A Programme (English + History) 93 90 89 88 70 85 B.A Programme (Geography + Hindi) 91.5 88 87 85 70 85 B.A Programme (History + Political Science) 92 90 89 88 70 85

First Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94 90.5 85 75 65 85 B.A (Hons) Economics 96.25 91.25 85 75 65 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi 80 78 75 75 60 75 B.A (Hons) History 91 85 80 80 65 75 B.Com (Hons) 96 91 85 70 65 85 B.Com 95 90 85 75 65 85 B.A (Hons) Geography 93 90 88 86 65 85 B.A (Hons) Political Science 92.5 88 85 85 65 85 B.A Programme 90 85 80 79 60 85 B.A (Hons) English 94.25 88 85 82 65 85 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 90 84 74 63 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi 78 76 73 72 58 70 B.A (Hons) History Closed 84 Closed Closed 65 75 B.A (Hons) Economics 95.75 90.75 83 74.75 60 80 B.A (Hons) Geography 92 88 87 Closed 60 80 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 80 B.A Programme 89 83.5 Closed 77.5 Closed 80 B.A (Hons) English 94 87.5 84.75 Closed Closed 80 B.Com 91.75 Closed Closed Closed Closed 70 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 72 Closed 68 Closed 67 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 70 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 67 B.A Programme Closed Closed 78 Closed Closed 70 B.Com (Hons) Closed 85.5 Closed 61 50 70 B.Com 94 Closed Closed Closed Closed 70 Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 83.5 68 55 82.5 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed 83 78.5 Closed Closed B.A (Hons) History 89 Closed 78 Closed Closed 79 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 69 Closed 65 Closed 67 B.A (Hons) Political Science 90.75 Closed Closed Closed Closed 80.75 B.A (Hons) Geography 92 Closed Closed Closed Closed 82 B.A Programme 88.75 Closed Closed Closed Closed 78.75 B.A (Hons) Economics 95.5 89 Closed Closed 45 85.5 B.Com Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 84 B.Com (Hons) 95 Closed 77 58 45 85 Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 82.5 B.A (Hons) Economics 95.25 Closed 80 73.5 45 85.25 B.A (Hons) Geography 91.75 Closed Closed Closed Closed 81.75 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 79 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 66 Closed 61.5 55 67 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 80.75 B.Com (Hons) 94.75 84.25 75 55 45 84.75 B.Com 93.75 Closed 82.5 Closed Closed 83.75 B.A Programme 87.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed 77.5 B.A (Hons) English Closed 84 80 Closed Closed Closed Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 80 Closed Closed 82.5 B.A (Hons) Economics 94.75 88 75 70 45 84.75 B.A (Hons) English Closed 82 Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 81.75 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 59 Closed 67 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 79 B.Com 93.25 Closed Closed Closed Closed 83.25 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 77.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 50 45 84.75 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 80.75 Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 73 Closed 45 82.5 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 82 Closed 55 45 84.75 B.Com Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 83.25 B.Com (Hons) 93.75 81 68 45 45 83.75 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 79 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 53 Closed 66.5 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 81.75 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 77 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 80.75 B.A (Hons) English 90 Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 87 Closed 65 45 84.75 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed 73 Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 56 Closed 67 B.Com (Hons) Closed 83.75 73 47 45 84.75 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 77.5 B.Com Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 83.25 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 80.75 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 79 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 81.75 Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi 76.5 Closed Closed 55 Closed 66.5 B.A (Hons) English 91.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 80.75 B.Com Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 83.25 B.Com (Hons) 94.25 83 71 45 45 84.25 B.A Programme 87 Closed Closed Closed Closed 77 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 79 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 85.25 Closed 60 45 84.75 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 81.75 83 71 45 45 84.25 B.A Programme 87 Closed Closed Closed Closed 77 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 79 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 85.25 Closed 60 45 84.75 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 81.75 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.