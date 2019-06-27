Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Toggle Menu
Delhi University (DU), Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Shaheed Bhagat Singh College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Geography
93.5
90.5
88.5
86.5
65
85
B.A (Hons) History
92
86
81
81
66
76
B.A (Hons) Political Science
93
89
86
85
65
85
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94.5
91
85.5
75.5
65
85
B.A (Hons) Economics
97.5
92
86
76
65
85
B.A (Hons) English
95
88
85
82
65
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
82
80
78
76
65
75
B.Com (Hons)
93.5
90.5
88.5
86.5
65
85
B.Com (Hons)
97.5
92
86
71
65
85
B.Com
96
91
86
76
65
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
82
80
78
76
65
75
B.A Programme (Commerce + Economics)
97.5
94
90
89
70
85
B.A Programme (Economies + Mathematics)
96
92
90
89
70
85
B.A Programme (Political Science + Geography)
93
91
90
89
70
85
B.A Programme (English + History)
93
90
89
88
70
85
B.A Programme (Geography + Hindi)
91.5
88
87
85
70
85
B.A Programme (History + Political Science)
92
90
89
88
70
85
*Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94
90.5
85
75
65
85
B.A (Hons) Economics
96.25
91.25
85
75
65
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
80
78
75
75
60
75
B.A (Hons) History
91
85
80
80
65
75
B.Com (Hons)
96
91
85
70
65
85
B.Com
95
90
85
75
65
85
B.A (Hons) Geography
93
90
88
86
65
85
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92.5
88
85
85
65
85
B.A Programme
90
85
80
79
60
85
B.A (Hons) English
94.25
88
85
82
65
85
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
90
84
74
63
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
78
76
73
72
58
70
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
84
Closed
Closed
65
75
B.A (Hons) Economics
95.75
90.75
83
74.75
60
80
B.A (Hons) Geography
92
88
87
Closed
60
80
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
80
B.A Programme
89
83.5
Closed
77.5
Closed
80
B.A (Hons) English
94
87.5
84.75
Closed
Closed
80
B.Com
Closed
89
84
74.5
Closed
80
B.Com (Hons)
95.5
89.75
82
67
60
80
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93.5
Closed
Closed
72
60
75
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
87.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
B.Com
94.5
Closed
83
Closed
Closed
75
B.A (Hons) History
89.75
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
B.Com (Hons)
95.25
88.5
79
65
55
75
B.A Programme
Closed
82.5
Closed
76
Closed
75
B.A (Hons) Hindi
77
74
Closed
70
55
67
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
B.A (Hons) English
93.5
87
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92.5
Closed
Closed
69
58
70
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
70
B.A (Hons) English
92
85.5
Closed
80
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Geography
91.75
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
72
Closed
68
Closed
67
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
67
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
78
Closed
Closed
70
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
85.5
Closed
61
50
70
B.Com
94
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
83.5
68
55
82.5
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
83
78.5
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) History
89
Closed
78
Closed
Closed
79
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
69
Closed
65
Closed
67
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90.75
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
80.75
B.A (Hons) Geography
92
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
82
B.A Programme
88.75
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
78.75
B.A (Hons) Economics
95.5
89
Closed
Closed
45
85.5
B.Com
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
84
B.Com (Hons)
95
Closed
77
58
45
85
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
82.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
95.25
Closed
80
73.5
45
85.25
B.A (Hons) Geography
91.75
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
81.75
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
66
Closed
61.5
55
67
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
80.75
B.Com (Hons)
94.75
84.25
75
55
45
84.75
B.Com
93.75
Closed
82.5
Closed
Closed
83.75
B.A Programme
87.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
77.5
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
84
80
Closed
Closed
Closed
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
80
Closed
Closed
82.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
94.75
88
75
70
45
84.75
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
82
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
81.75
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
59
Closed
67
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
B.Com
93.25
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
83.25
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
77.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
45
84.75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
80.75
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
73
Closed
45
82.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
82
Closed
55
45
84.75
B.Com
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
83.25
B.Com (Hons)
93.75
81
68
45
45
83.75
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
53
Closed
66.5
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
81.75
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
77
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
80.75
B.A (Hons) English
90
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
87
Closed
65
45
84.75
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
73
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
56
Closed
67
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
83.75
73
47
45
84.75
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
77.5
B.Com
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
83.25
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
80.75
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
81.75
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
76.5
Closed
Closed
55
Closed
66.5
B.A (Hons) English
91.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
80.75
B.Com
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
83.25
B.Com (Hons)
94.25
83
71
45
45
84.25
B.A Programme
87
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
77
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
85.25
Closed
60
45
84.75
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
81.75
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

