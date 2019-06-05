SGPGI admissions 2019: Applications open for BSc Nursing, check how to apply

SGPGI admissions 2019: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow, has invited applications for admission to its four-year BSc (Nursing) course for the academic year 2019-2020. Candidates who wish to apply for the course can visit the website sgpgi.ac.in to apply online. The entrance exam for the same will be held on July 14, 2019.

There are a total of 40 seats, out of which 21 are for unreserved category candidates, 9 seats are for scheduled caste candidates and 10 are for other backward classes.

The online registration process has started and the last date for payment of fees is June 10, 5 pm, however, candidates can continue to submit forms till June 18, 2019. The results for the exam will be declared on the website on July 15, 2019.

SGPGI admissions 2019: Eligibility

Education: Applicants must have class 12 or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English with 50 per cent marks for general category and 45 per cent marks for reserved category candidates.

Age: Candidates should be between 17 and 24 years of age as on December 31, 2019.

SGPGI admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the website sgpgi.ac.in

Step 2: Read the instructions on the information brochure carefully

Step 3: Click on the application form link

Step 4: Enter your details on the form

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Click on submit

Step 7: Take a print out, submit the hard copy

After submitting the form online, the completed application must be downloaded, printed, signes and sent, along with documents in support of age, qualifications, domicile and caste to The Executive Registrar, SGPGIMS, Raebareli Road, Lucknow, 226014. Candidates will have to submit the hard-copy of application form along with enclosures before June 27, 5 pm. The form should be sent only through registered post/Speed Post or courier, as per the official notification.

SGPGI admissions 2019: Fee

Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 through net banking/ debit/ credit card or through computer-generated challan in any branch of State Bank of India.