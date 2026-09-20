Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan: Delhi school students to make reels; Minister launches 100-day challenge for young innovators

In the reel-making competition, the best entries selected at the district level will be judged at the state level (Photo: AI Generated)

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has announced the “Meri Seva, Mera Sankalp” student reel-making competition under the month-long campaign, ‘Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan’ till October 17. Students across Delhi government school can make reels on public service, kindness, civic responsibility and nation-building, with an aim to encourage them to reflect on their contribution to society and the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’.

The prescribed themes for the competition also consist of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ or people’s participation in nation-building, cleanliness, environmental protection and civic responsibility, helping elderly people and vulnerable sections, and respecting public property and national symbols, according to the directorate.

The campaign also includes drawing and speech competitions to allow students to explore development and public service, it mentioned.