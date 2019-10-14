Severe lack of knowledge about patenting among researchers, faculty: SPPU V-C

Expressing concern at the inadequate number of patent applications being filed by Indian researchers, some top academics said the indifference towards patents was hampering scientific research in the country.

According to a report in The Indian Express dated September 11, only 30 patent applications were filed by researchers under the science faculty at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) from 2008 to 2018. Of these, only 16 received patents, showed data obtained by The Indian Express under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar said, “Often, researchers and faculty limit themselves to just publishing research papers in journals. There is a severe lack of knowledge about the need for patenting prevailing in the academic community.”

Academicians in Pune said many Indian researchers are unwilling to enter the patenting process or are interested in scaling up their findings into a technologically viable product.

Vasudeo Gade, former vice-chancellor, SPPU, said, “Once a patent is granted, the faculty or students are often not keen to take up further studies. A patent granted comes with its own benefits and faculties and students enjoy certain returns, including in the form of promotion. It is very unfortunate that research teams do not want to further develop their ideas.”

Lack of support from industry partners for academicians is another cause of worry in India, he added. “In foreign universities, research is undertaken with the goal of getting the work patented and convert it into a commercial product. Industries there work with academicians right from the start of research. Unfortunately, there are very few industries willing to work with academicians in India,” he said.

Any research, according to academicians, needs to be original and of top quality, besides having strong potential to address social concerns with intervention.

“Only quality research supported by translational studies will convert any finding, be it in the field of drugs or engineering technology, into a commercially viable technology,” said Gade.

While patenting culture is slightly better at IITs and research-based labs, academicians want other Indian universities to emulate the practice of filtering and promoting quality research at the time of ideation itself so that it is converted into a usable technology. For this, they say, Research Advisory Committees who could guide researchers and bring accountability in the work, should be set up.

When asked on how the scenario can be changed at SPPU, Karmalkar said, “While we will hold workshops and improve awareness among faculty and researchers here, we plan to tackle this matter through the Research Park, a dedicated centre for this purpose.”