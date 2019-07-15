Several steps taken for skill development in Higher Education: HRD Minister

The government has taken several steps to strengthen the knowledge and skills of the graduates required for the current job market.

Advertising

To make it viable, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has adopted the learning outcome-based curriculum framework (LOCF) at undergraduate level as one of its quality improvement programme mandate, the Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ informed the Lok Sabha on Monday in a written reply.

The UGC is also providing skill-based education under the national skill qualification framework in colleges and universities through its scheme of community colleges, B.Voc. degree programmes and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Centres for Knowledge Acquisition and Upgradation of Skilled Human Abilities and Livelihood (DDU KAUSHAL Kendras). During 2018-19, there were 188 community colleges, 275 institutions offering B.Voc. degree programmes and 68 DDU Kaushal Kendras.

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is also developing their academic programmes to keep pace with global advancements in technology. Recently, the institute has started a new programme in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Advertising

Last year, a committee was constituted under the chairmanship of B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, IIT Hyderabad for preparing short term and long term perspective plan for the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The main recommendations of the committee include (i) courses on emerging technologies namely, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Block chain, Robotics, Quantum Computing, Data Sciences, Cyber Security, 3D Printing and Design and Augmented Reality (AR)/ Virtual Reality (VR); and greater focus on multi-disciplining courses by reducing the seats in conventional disciplines and converting the existing seats into these courses.