Several parties demand removal of MGCU V-C Arvind Agrawal

Leaders from several parties on Monday demanded removal of Mahatma Gandhi Central University (MGCU) Vice-Chancellor Arvind Agrawal. The MGCU Teachers’ Association organised a press conference arguing that the V-C had “killed Gandhian values” in the university and taken recourse to “violent and corrupt means”.

The teachers said that the V-C’s appointment was “fraudulent” as he “misrepresented his academic qualification”, and was involved in financial irregularities as well as attacks on teachers and students who speak up against him.

The university was closed sine die for two weeks in August after a teacher was attacked for an alleged post critical of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Kumar had alleged indirect involvement of the V-C in the attack.

On Monday, politicians from Congress, RJD, CPM, CPI and CPI-ML supported the MGCUTA in its demands.

