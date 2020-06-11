Seven tips to prepare for architecture entrance exam

Clearing these exams needs a basic understanding of maths, drawing, painting, and a lot of creativity. Clearing these exams needs a basic understanding of maths, drawing, painting, and a lot of creativity.

Dreaming of pursuing architecture as a career? Then the first step that is to be taken is clearing the architecture entrance exams that lead to getting admission in BArch and BPlan courses. Clearing these exams needs a basic understanding of maths, drawing, painting, and a lot of creativity.

Two principal architecture entrance exams are the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA). JEE Main 2020 will be conducted on July 18 to 23, 2020. All those registered for the exam will be allotted exam date, time and centre via the JEE Main 2020 admit card, 15 days before the exam.

On the other hand, NATA 2020 will be held on August 1 and 29, 2020, and admit cards to the NATA registered candidates will be issued before the exam, however, the dates for it have yet not been declared.

Apart from NATA and JEE Main, other architecture exams include JEE Advanced AAT, in which JEE Main qualified candidates can appear for admission in IIT for admission in B.Arch courses offered by IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee only. Also, there are college / university level entrance exams that are held for admission.

Here are some of the revision tips for JEE Main and NATA 2020 that candidates can follow in the last month before the exams.

Focus on the drawing section: The most important part of the entrance exam for any architecture aspirant is the drawing section. The ability to imagine, understand shapes, use of shade, perspective are all judged via this section of the exam. Therefore, sketch the objects around you. Do sketching for an hour daily and involve the use of imagination, perspective and 3D shapes in it.

General Knowledge: One may neglect this, but did you know the majority of the architecture entrance exams, JEE Main and NATA included, test basic general knowledge. These questions are based on famous architects and their architecture, new developments and events of this field, history of architecture and knowledge of famous landscapes. Therefore read some trivias about architecture and know about some famous landscapes. Basically stay updated on the latest facts and famous architectural development around the world.

Aptitude: The meaning of aptitude is the ability to do something. In the architecture entrance exam this section is included that judge’s the students ability to solve problems related to shapes, logic, reasoning and various other topics. To ace this section of the entrance exam, practice is the only key. Devote at least 1 hour of the daily schedule in these last few months to solve aptitude questions for architecture entrance exams.

Revise the basics of class 11 and 12: The majority of architecture entrance exams like JEE Main focus on class 11 and 12 maths. NATA on the other hand focuses on class 11 and 12 physics, chemistry and maths. This means architecture aspirants unlike others have to be a sort

of all rounders. It means be good at creativity plus as well as in logical subjects like maths, physics and chemistry. Therefore all aspirants must focus on important topics and basic concepts and revise them now.

Previous year question papers: The best way to get to know the important topics of the exam is to practice and observe the previous year’s question papers. Grab the last 5 years question papers of the architecture entrance exam opted for and practice them religiously

every day. Observe the pattern of the questions and underline what topics carry maximum weightage and revise them alongside.

Take many online mock tests: Aspirants must practice as many mock tests for the architecture entrance exam they are appearing for. This is a good way to understand the patterns and at the same time learn to manage time. The mock tests give the real feel of the exam day. Which enables the brain to get trained as per the exam time and deadlines.

Do not start anything new: Now is not the time to indulge in a chapter or section that is completely untouched until now. This may lower the confidence and cause unnecessary panic. Focus on what has a scope of improvement.

