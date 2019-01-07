Seven new Kendriya Vidyalayas in Arunachal Pradesh this year: HRD Minister

Union minister Prakash Javadekar has assured the Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra that seven proposed Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in the state would be opened this financial year, an official release said Sunday.

The Union human resource development (HRD) minister gave the assurance when the governor called on him in New Delhi and discussed issues regarding education in the state on Saturday.

Javadekar said the seven KVs would be opened within this financial year and the requisite cabinet proposal will be moved shortly.

The proposed KVs are in Kurung Kumey, Dibang Valley, Namsai, Upper Subansiri, Anjaw, West Siang and Upper Siang districts.

The minister stated that the Centre is committed to improve primary education and overcome the dropout rate in Arunachal Pradesh.

Mishra requested the minister for three Navodaya Vidyalayas for the three newly created districts of Shi Yomi, Lepa Rada and Pakke Kessang and Javadekar assured him that the proposal would be moved in the next Cabinet meeting, the release said.

The governor also spoke to Bar Council of India (BCI) on the lone Government Law College of the state, which was scheduled to be opened last year but that could not be done as the BCI did not approve it.

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra assured Mishra to send a team for inspection of the college at the earliest.