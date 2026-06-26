India sets record with 7 schools representation on World’s Best School 2026 list

The winners will be chosen by an expert Judging Academy, with the top three finalists and winners to be announced in November.

Seven Indian schools have been named in the top 10 shortlist for the World’s Best School Prizes 2026, announced in London on Thursday. India has set a new record this year as the highest number of schools shortlisted in a single year by any country in the four-year history of the prizes.

The World’s Best School Prizes, presented across five categories, were founded by UK-headquartered T4 Education in the wake of COVID-19 as a platform to recognise schools that are changing lives in their classrooms and beyond.

Innovation

Two schools have been shortlisted in the Innovation category. PCMC Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj English Medium School, a public school at Kasarwadi in Pune, and Army Goodwill School Wuzur, a public school in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, have both made the cut.