Set-up office for international affairs: UGC to varsities

You are requested to share relevant information regarding the office for international affairs with UGC by February 15, a letter by UGC to vice-chancellors of all universities read. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/Representational)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the higher education institutes across the country to establish an office for international affairs. These offices, said UGC, will be an “integral part of internationalisation of higher education in India”.

Under the New Education Policy 2020, the government has asked colleges to expand the global outreach of the Indian higher education institutes to promote India as a global study destination. These offices will be another step in the same direction and would be responsible for academic and research collaborations with foreign institutes said the UGC.

These offices will “act as a liaison body between the foreign students and sponsoring agency”, address grievances of foreign studnets, facilitate networking, and extend all support to foreign students to adapt to the country. They will also coordinate all matters related to welcoming and supporting foreign students, disseminate information related to the admission process among prospective foreign students, and engage in promotional activities and brand campaigns abroad.

“Considering the importance of an officer for International Affairs, you are requested to establish such an office in your university for undertaking activities as mentioned above. You are requested to share relevant information regarding the office for international affairs with UGC by February 15,” a letter by UGC to vice-chancellors of all universities read.

Recently, UGC amended its regulations, allowing Institutions of Eminence (IoEs) to set-up campuses abroad after receiving no-objection certificates from the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs. The amendments also permit the IOEs to start new off-campus centres, with a maximum of three in five years and not more than one in an academic year. There are 18 Institutions of Eminence.