Set up intellectual property centres, innovation labs: UGC tells universities

UGC has also asked universities to encourage organisation of boot camps. Express photo by Abhinav Saha UGC has also asked universities to encourage organisation of boot camps. Express photo by Abhinav Saha

The UGC has directed all universities and higher education institutions to set up ‘Intellectual Property centres’ and ‘Innovation labs’ to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. “The start-ups, innovators and entrepreneurs from across the country have appreciably applied their creativity to address social issues,” as per the UGC letter issued on October 15.

The UGC asked the higher institutes to encourage organisation of boot camps, mentoring and investor sessions and holding entrepreneurship-focused events at colleges where successful entrepreneurs are invited to interact with students. “However, it is further needed that a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship must be promoted as there is no dearth of grassroots level innovations in the country and efforts must be made to facilitate their growth,” the University Grants Commission (UGC) said in a letter to universities.

In another notice, the UGC has warned varsities to not force the students to submit their original academic and personal certificates like mark sheets, school leaving certificates, et, at the time of submission of admission form. In case required, the institution concerned will only ensure verification of the same with the original certificates and these certificates shall be returned to the students immediately.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd