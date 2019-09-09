Serving since 20 years, UP government teacher sacked for having fake B.Ed degree

Services of a government teacher, who had joined using fake education certificates 20-years ago, has been terminated, a senior official said here on Monday.

Services of Narainji Yadav, posted in a primary school in Revti area, has been terminated, Acting Basic Siksha Adhikari Subhash Gupta said.

The department had got information that Yadav had joined the services in 1999 with a fake B.Ed mark sheet after which a departmental probe was held in which he was found guilty.

The services has been terminated from his joining date, besides order has also been issued to lodge an FIR against him and recover money paid to him, Gupta said.

