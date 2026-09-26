Senior bureaucrat Mandeep Bhandari is new CBSE chairperson

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Bhandari’s appointment as the CBSE chairperson, an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel said. Bhandari is currently Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior IAS officer Mandeep K Bhandari, a 2001 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, will be the new chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Bhandari will replace Lokhande Prashant Sitaram, who was given the additional charge as the CBSE chairperson after the Centre transferred his predecessor, Rahul Singh, on June 2, amid the On-Screen Marking system row.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Bhandari’s appointment as the CBSE chairperson, an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel said. Bhandari is currently Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, 2001-batch IAS officer Ankita Mishra Bundela of AGMUT cadre, currently posted as the Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.