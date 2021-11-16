Semester exams in Tamil Nadu colleges, varsities to be conducted in offline mode

The Higher Education Department, Tamil Nadu has directed all the colleges and universities to conduct the upcoming semester exams in offline mode only. The letter issued by the department has stated that all exams in the higher education institutions in the state will only be conducted in offline mode.

The department has stated that as the number of active Covid-19 cases has declined in the state, the universities should conduct the offline exam following all the standard precautionary measures and guidelines enumerated in the government order.

“This applied to all polytechnic, arts and science, engineering, education colleges and university departments,” the official letter reads.

Meanwhile, some institutes including University of Delhi and IIT Delhi will conduct the semester exams in hybrid mode this year. Some students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi have alleged that the administration’s decision to conduct examinations in hybrid mode is not offering a level-playing field.