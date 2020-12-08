Self-financed schools to bear education costs of students who lost parent to Covid

Amid to Covid-19 pandemic, students of these schools are mostly attending classes online.

THE STATE Self-Finance School Management Association (SFSMA) on Monday announced self-financed schools across the state will bear educational expenses of students who have lost a parent or guardian to the coronavirus disease.

SFSMA spokesperson Dr Dipak Rajyaguru said, “The school management will bear the education expenses of students whose father or mother or guardian have succumbed due to the coronavirus disease, till he/she reaches to class 12. Students will only have to submit a death certificate mentioning the cause of death due to Covid-19 to the school authorities to avail the benefit. We don’t want any students to be left behind in education.”

There are over 15,000 self-financed schools in Gujarat and of which more than 8,000 are members of SFSMA. “We are coordinating with the other self-financed schools, who are not our members, in the matter,” Rajyaguru said.

Amid to Covid-19 pandemic, students of these schools are mostly attending classes online.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd