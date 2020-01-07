Self-financed schools body objects to GSHSEB circular

“This is a question of our self respect. If they do not trust self-financed schools, we wish that not only the principals but also our entire staff should be replaced by government or granted staff,” said Gajipara. (Representational Image) “This is a question of our self respect. If they do not trust self-financed schools, we wish that not only the principals but also our entire staff should be replaced by government or granted staff,” said Gajipara. (Representational Image)

The Gujarat Self-Financed School Management Federation has objected to a circular by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) directing to appoint principals of government and grant-in-aid schools, “as per availability”, as supervisors of examination centres at private schools.

Gujarat Self-Financed School Management Federation general secretary Bharat Gajipara said, “Why have the board not mentioned about examination centre supervisors of government and grant-in-aid schools. Why there is no mention on who will be the supervisors there. The circular indicates that copying cases happen in self-financed schools. Why have they not mentioned that there are copying cases at government or grant-in-aid schools, too.”

He added, “This is a question of our self respect. If they do not trust self-financed schools, we wish that not only the principals but also our entire staff should be replaced by government or granted staff.”

The circular issued by the GSHSEB states, “A lot of self-financed schools are used as examination centres. During hearing of unfair mean cases of March 2019 exams, the examination committee has decided that if self-financed schools are used as examination centres, then as per availability, that centre’s examination centres supervisor and administration staff have to be appointed from government or grant-in-aid school.”

GSHSEB chairman AJ Shah said, “This is not the first time such an arrangement has been made. And it is not mandatory but as per availability. If government or grant-in-aid principals are not available, self-financed staff cam be used.”

