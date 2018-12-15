Selection panel shortlists three names for Jamia Vice-Chancellor post

The government has shortlisted three names for the top job at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), five months after Talat Ahmad quit as vice-chancellor.

Among those shortlisted by the search-cum-selection committee are S M Ishtiaque of IIT-Delhi, Najma Akhtar of National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), and Furqan Qamar, currently the secretary-general of Association of Universities.

Ishtiaque is currently a professor in the department of extile technology at IIT-Delhi. He specialises in project management, machine and design and yarn structure and has held various administrative posts at IIT-Delhi in the past, including dean of student affairs and head of department of textile technology.

Akhtar, who currently heads the department of educational administration at NIEPA, specialises in institution building, distance education, education of minority and educational decentralisation. Her profile on the NIEPA website states she is a gold medalist from Aligarh Muslim University and has a PhD (education) from Kurukshetra University.

Qamar was appointed as the secretary-general of AIU in June, 2014 and has served as the V-C of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh and University of Rajasthan. Out of the three candidates, he is the only one who has been associated with JMI in the past. He was a professor and founder director of the Centre for Management Studies at JMI.

The HRD Ministry had initiated the process to find the next V-C of JMI after Ahmad quit in August, a year before his term ended, to join as the head of Kashmir University. A search committee was set up with three members, and UGC chairman D P Singh was appointed as the head of this panel.

Ahmad’s resignation had come within four months of President Ram Nath Kovind closing the visitorial inquiry against him, on the HRD Ministry’s advice, after the probe failed to find substance in allegations against him. The inquiry was meant to look into charges of financial and administrative irregularities.