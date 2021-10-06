Seems bid solely to fill vacant PG seats: SC on late changes to NEET-SS pattern

The Supreme Court on Tuesday conveyed its displeasure over “last-minute changes” made to the pattern of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test — Super Specialty (NEET-SS), 2021, and said that it prima facie appears that the attempt appeared to be intended only to fill vacant post graduate Medical seats.

“I read the affidavit…that’s what it prima facie appears,” Justice D Y Chandrachud, heading a three-judge bench, told senior advocate Maninder Singh, who appeared for the National Board of Examinations, when he said “we will try to prove that all this hasn’t been done only to fill vacancies”.

The court said that the plan to rush through with the changes this year itself gives a a “very strong impression that medical education has become a business, and even medical regulation has become a business”.

“That’s the tragedy of medical education in this country,” Justice Chandrachud said. He asked the government to “please put your house in order”, failing which “our hands in law are very lengthy”.

Stating that the changes could have been introduced from next year to give candidates enough time, the court questioned the ‘haste” to introduce them from this year itself. “Heavens would not have fallen if you would’ve introduced the changes from next year,” Justice Chandrachud said.