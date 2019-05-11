Assam Board 10th, 12th results 2019 date and time: Results to be declared on this date

Assam board AHSEC SEBA 10th, 12th results 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam will announce the results for the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10th examination 2019 on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, SEBA chairman Ramesh Chand Jain said, “The results of Class 10 examination will be declared on May 15. The results will be uploaded on the official website at 9 am.”

The chairman said that the press conference will be conducted at 11 am, and the students can collect the mark sheets from the board office on that day. Meanwhile, the board is also expected to declare the results of AHSEC HS Class 12 exam by May 22, 2019 (Wednesday).

The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in.

Assam class 10, 12 result 2019: How to check on SMS?

For BSNL users SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA18 give space type roll number

For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111

For AirTel users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 5207011.

SEBA also introduced a mobile application for results, where students can receive their marks of HSLC and High Madrassa examination. Students can also check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

The Assam Board had also taken strict measures to prevent cheating in the exams. The board had mentioned some centres as ‘sensitive’ and made special arrangements on these centres. The CCTVs were also installed in all the centres to monitor the examination process.