SEBA releases Assam HSLC 10th board exam 2020 date sheet, exams from February 10

The practical exams will be held on January 21, 22. (Representational image) The practical exams will be held on January 21, 22. (Representational image)

Assam HSLC 10th board exam dates: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA), Guwahati has released the exam time table for the HSLC or class 10 board exams 2020 at its official website, sebaonline.org. The Assam Board class 10 theoretical exams will begin from February 10. The practical exams will be held on January 21 and 22.

As per the Board, the exams will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9 am to noon while the afternoon shift will be from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The Assam board will allow five minutes’ extra time to candidates to read the question paper, thus the exam will begin at 8:55 am and 1:25 pm for both shifts, respectively.

Assam HSLC 10th board exam dates: Date sheet

February 10 – English

February 11 – Music, dance, garment design, fine arts

February 12 – Manipuri, Bodo, Santhali, Bengali

February 13 – Advanced mathematics, Sanskrit, geography, Nepali, Home Science, History, Computer science, Arabic, Persian

February 14 – Hindi, Arabic literature

February 15 – Assamese

February 17 – Social Science

February 20 – weaving and textile design

February 22 – General Science

February 25 – General mathematics

February 28 – Moden Indian Languages (MIL)

February 29 – woodcraft, retail, IT/ITes., private security, health care, tourism and hospitality

Regrading practical exams, the only timing will be from 9 am to 11 am. The elective language exam will be for three hours and in multiple sets, except lieu languages exam which will be held for two hours’ duration, as per the official notice.

To pass the exam, candidates need to score 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate, as per rules. The pass percentage of this year’s SEBA HSLC result was 60.23 per cent. The topper Assam HSLC 10th topper, Meghashree Bora secured 594 marks in 2019.

