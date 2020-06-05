SEBA HSLC Result 2020 Date and Time: Assam Board to declare Class 10th results tomorrow

Assam HSLC Result 2020 Date: Over 3.5 lakh students’ wait for their matriculation examination result will end in the coming Saturday in Assam. Assam HSLC Result 2020 Date: Over 3.5 lakh students’ wait for their matriculation examination result will end in the coming Saturday in Assam.

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020 Date: Over 3.5 lakh students’ wait for their matriculation examination result will end on June 6. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) confirmed that they will declare the results of HSLC or class 10 exam results at 9 am on June 6.

The results will be available on multiple websites including results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in. Meanwhile, to get the latest updates and get the link to the result on their registered mobile number or email id, students can also register with indianexpress.com by registering at the box below –

The students can also check their result on the official SEBA app, which is available on Google Play. To get their result via SMS, students have to type SEBA20<space>roll number and send it to 57766.

SEBA secretary Suranjana Senapati speaking to indianexpress.com had stated that students can download their marksheets, while the hard copy of the class 10 mark sheets will be sent to respective schools after the lockdown is lifted in the state.

Last year, 3.4 lakh had appeared for the exam Assam HSLC exam of which 48,599 cleared the exam with distinction and first division and a star. The overall pass percentage was 60.23 per cent. While boys had a better pass percentage of 62/69 and girls had a pass percentage of 57.99 per cent

