Wednesday, January 06, 2021
SEBA HSLC exams from May 11, check date sheet

The result of HSLC, HS exams will be declared between July 7 and 30 respectively, state education minister Himanta Biswas had announced earlier via a tweet.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | January 6, 2021 8:48:31 pm
seba, assam board, seba hslc, seba hslc date sheet, seba hslc exam timetable, education news,SEBA HSLC exams to be held in May. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Representational)

SEBA HSLC date sheet 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) released the datesheet for the HSLC or AHM exams 2021. The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10 exams will start from May 11 and conclude on June 1. The practical exams, however, will be held in March.

While the HS date sheet is yet to be out, the HSLC exam schedule is as follows –

Like several other state boards, SEBA too has cut the syllabus for the board aspirants. During the exams, candidates will be allowed five extra minutes to read the question paper. The exams will be held in two sessions. The morning session will be held from 8:55 am to 9 am and the afternoon from 1:25 pm to 1:30 pm. The elective language exams will be for three hours while the modern Indian language exams will be for 50 marks and their duration will be of two hours each, as per the official notice.

The practical exam date sheet is as follows –

Practical exams will be for the duration of two hours and will be held in the exam centre from where candidates appear in theory exam from.

