SEBA HSLC exams from May 11, check date sheet

SEBA HSLC date sheet 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) released the datesheet for the HSLC or AHM exams 2021. The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10 exams will start from May 11 and conclude on June 1. The practical exams, however, will be held in March.

The result of HSLC, HS exams will be declared between July 7 and 30 respectively, state education minister Himanta Biswas had announced earlier via a tweet.

ANNOUNCEMENT HSLC & HS examinations,2021 will be conducted as follows

1. HIgh School leaving certificate examination from 11th May.

2. Higher Secondary examination from 12th May

Result of HSLC & HS examinations will be declared within 7th and 30th July respectively — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 2, 2021

While the HS date sheet is yet to be out, the HSLC exam schedule is as follows –

Like several other state boards, SEBA too has cut the syllabus for the board aspirants. During the exams, candidates will be allowed five extra minutes to read the question paper. The exams will be held in two sessions. The morning session will be held from 8:55 am to 9 am and the afternoon from 1:25 pm to 1:30 pm. The elective language exams will be for three hours while the modern Indian language exams will be for 50 marks and their duration will be of two hours each, as per the official notice.

The practical exam date sheet is as follows –

Practical exams will be for the duration of two hours and will be held in the exam centre from where candidates appear in theory exam from.