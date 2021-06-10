Assam state board HSLC and HS exams to be held in July-August

The much-delayed Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) class 12 final examinations will take place in July-August, a letter from the state board said on Wednesday.

The examinations were scheduled to start on May 12 but were indefinitely postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AHSEC Controller of Examinations Pankaj Borthakur wrote a letter to all the in-charges of examination centres across the state and asked them to scout for more venues to maintain COVID-19 protocols while holding the tests.

“It is for your kind information that Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is going to conduct Higher Secondary Final Examinations, 21 in July/August 2021,” he said in the letter.

Borthakur further asked the in-charges of the examination centres, that have more than 400 candidates, to take any nearby government or provincialised academic institutions as venues to maintain COVID-19 protocols.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu had held a detailed discussion with several student organisations on Tuesday holding class 10 and 12 examinations in the backdrop of the cancellation of the examinations by central boards like CBSE because of the pandemic.

After the meeting, Pegu said that the class 10 and 12 examinations under the state boards will take place. The Education Department will soon bring out an SOP in consultation with the Health Department for holding the tests in the coming months.

“Thanks all for valuable inputs on HSLC and HS Exam. We are aware of all aspects including NEET and JEE, 2021. A decision will be taken soon taking into consideration all relevant issues,” he had tweeted after the meeting.

The High School Leaving Certificate examinations (HSLC) for class 10 under the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) were scheduled to commence from May 11 this year but were postponed due to COVID-19