SEBA Assam HSLC exam dates 2022 announced; check schedule here

SEBA HSLC date sheet 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) released the datesheet for the HSLC or AHM exams 2022. The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10 exams will start from March 15 and conclude on March 31. Students can check the entire datesheet on the board’s official website – sebaonline.org

The practical exams will be held on March 4 and 5. The exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon whereas the theory exams will be held from 9 am to 11 am and 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

While the HS date sheet is yet to be out, the HSLC exam schedule is as follows –

During the exams, candidates will be allowed ten extra minutes to read the question paper. The exams will be held in two sessions. In the morning session, the reading time will be given from 8:50 am to 9 am and in the afternoon from 1:20 pm to 1:30 pm. The elective language exams will be for three hours while the modern Indian language exams will be for 50 marks and their duration will be of two hours each, as per the official notice.