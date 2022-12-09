scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

SEBA Assam board HSLC exam dates 2023 announced

Assam HSLC datesheet 2023: The exam datesheet was announced by the Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on his Twitter account.
SEBA HSLC Date Sheet 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the exam schedule for the Assam HSLC exams 2023. According to the official schedule, the board exams will be held from March 3, 2023 to March 20, 2023.

The exam datesheet was announced by the Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on his Twitter account. “Important notification on HSLC exam 2023. The Assam HSLC exam will be held from March 03, 2023 to March 20, 2023. All concerned are requested to go through the exam schedule for further details,” he said.

There will no exams held in the evening shift on some days. Evening shift exams will be conducted only for March 10 and March 14, 2023.

According to the schedule, this year, the class 10 exams will be held in two shifts — the morning shift will be conducted from 8.55 am to 12 noon and the second shift will take place from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The Assam HSLC Class 10 practical exam will be held on February 24 and 25, 2023. This year, students have to appear for their practical exams at the examination centres from where the candidates appear in theory subjects for the same.

