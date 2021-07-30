Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2021: When and where to check

Assam Board SEBA HSLC Result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will be declaring the results for HSLC or class 10 and AHM board examinations, 2021 on July 29 at 11 am. Students may check their results on the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in. Registered candidates are advised to keep visiting the site for getting regular updates regarding the results.

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

On June 18, 2021, Assam cancelled the board examinations for both classes 10 and 12. The Education Minister of the state, Ranoj Pegu said that the Assam government cancelled the state board examinations on account of the second wave of the pandemic. The announcement comes after mounting pressure on the government to cancel the exam on health and safety grounds.

Exams were initially scheduled for May 11, after which the government postponed them. While on June 8, the government had said that the exams will be held in the first two weeks of August, students took to social media, demanding that the exams must be scrapped. Around 4.5 lakh students were to appear in class 10 board exams.

SEBA Assam Board HSLC class 10th result: When and where to check?

Registered students can check their results tomorrow at 11 am by visiting the official websites – resultsassam.nic.in and sebaonline.org. Click on the tab for the result of class 10, 2021. Enter the necessary credentials like roll number, registration number, or verification code to log in and get the result. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

SEBA also introduced an app in 2019 to check the results. Students can download the app named ‘SEBA Results 2021’ from Google Playstore for android users. After downloading, go to the app and log in with the registration number. The result will appear on the screen.

Last year, of over 3.5 lakh students who had registered for the HSLC exam, as many as 2,21,756 had cleared it. The pass percentage of Assam Board class 10 exams stood at 64.80 percent. This was more than the pass percentage of 2019, which was 60.23 per cent. In 2020, boys performed better than girls with girls at 62.91 and boys at 69.93. In 2019 also, the pass percentage of male students was higher at 62.69 percent whereas the female pass percentage stood at 57.99 percent.