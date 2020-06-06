SEBA Assam HSLC Class 10th result 2020: Dhritiraj Bastav tops exam, Nalabari best performing district

Assam HSLC 10th result: check pass percentage here (Express Photo) Assam HSLC 10th result: check pass percentage here (Express Photo)

SEBA Assam Board 10th result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared the result for class 10 board exams. Of over 3.5 lakh students who had registered to appear for the HSLC exam, as many as 221756 have cleared it. This means the pass percentage of Assam Board class 10 stands at 64.80 per cent. This is up from last year’s 60.23 per cent.

Read | Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

This year, boys have performed better than girls as 62.91 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam have cleared the same while 69.93 per cent of boys who appeared for their HSLC exam have passed it. Last year, the pass percentage of male students was 62.69 per cent whereas the female pass percentage was 57.99 per cent.

This year, Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita from Darrang district has topped the class 10 exams with 595 marks. This is one mark higher than the marks obtained by last year’s topper Meghshree Bora who scored 594 marks. The second rank this year is secured by Alangkrita Gautam Baruah followed by three students at the third rank Debisma Pariya Borah, Jyotisman Deva Sarma and Chaki G Bulton.

Read | Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020 declared: How to check marks online

Among districts, top performance has been delivered by Nalabari with 78.73 per cent students clearing the exam from the region. Most of the students – 95628 – have cleared the exam in third division, followed by 77850 in second and 48278 students who cleared the exam in first division.

Further, the result of 22 students is withheld. As per rules, the withheld results if not claimed within 4 (four) months from the date of declaration of results shall stand automatically cancelled. Re-checking or photocopy with re-checking of answer script will begin from June 8 to June 22. A fee of Rs 350 will be applicable.

In Pictures | Websites to check for Assam HSLC result

While last year, the result was declared within 59 days of conducting exams, the board could not keep up with the same this year as the result was postponed due to the lockdown. Meanwhile, the class 12 results are yet to be announced and will be declared by June 25, as per the officials. For Assam Board class 12 exams, over 2.5 lakh candidates had appeared. Once declared, the results will be available at the websites- hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in.

The results for class 10 in the meanwhile are available at multiple websites including results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in and assamresult.in. Students will have to download their result score in order to obtain a provisional mark sheet. The official mark sheet will be made available by the respective schools after they re-open.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd