Assam Board HSLC, HS results in June

The evaluation process of Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), class 10 examination is over, while only few papers of class 12 are pending. Both the boards — AHSEC and SEBA — are trying to complete the post evaluation process by mid-June, and to declare results by June 30.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is left with only 20 per cent of the evaluation process when the lockdown announced on March 25. “The council has completed 80 per cent of the evaluation process before lockdown announced. The evaluation process started from March 14, and re-commenced from April 22, after state government put evaluation centres under emergency service category,” said controller Pankaj Borthakur.

The council will complete the evaluation process by May 10, and only eight zones will remain to submit the papers. “We have received scrutinised answer sheets from 22 zones, and only 8 zones are remaining, which will received by May 10. The results will be declared by June-end,” the controller said.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is only left with post evaluation work which gets hampered due to lockdown. “The evaluation process of class 10 examination was completed by April 27. The results can be expected in June, the dates will be decided after lockdown lifted,” the official said.

The results will be available at the websites- results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in.

The Assam government is planning to commence the next academic session from September, maintaining the UGC guidelines. “As HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has already briefed, the syllabus will be reduced so that the academic calendar will not get hampered,” the official said.

Around 2.34 lakh students applied to appear for the class 12 examinations in all Arts, Commerce, Science streams, while nearly 3.58 lakh students in 10th exams.

