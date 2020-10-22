Seats running out, expect slight dip in 3rd DU cut-off

In Economics, where its cut-off stayed stable at 99%, the number of approved admissions increased from 83 to 135, against a total of 155 seats.

Going by the shuffling between colleges through withdrawals and new applications, aspirants for admissions to Delhi University colleges can expect minor reduction in cut-off percentages for multiple courses in the third list. Applications for admissions against DU’s second cut-off list closed on Wednesday.

Even as the final number of admissions under the second list is yet to be arrived at as fee payments will continue till Friday night, a few college principals said that they are likely to close admissions in all courses.

Kamala Nehru College was one of those which had closed admissions for unreserved seats in the highest number of courses — nine — after the first list. Principal Kalpana Bhakuni said that while they are still awaiting the completion of fee payments, it is likely that admissions to almost all courses will close for now.

“Apart from Sanskrit, we are likely to fill our seats in all courses in this round of admissions. In other years, there used to be several rounds of admissions for reserved categories but this year, we are already through with admissions for all reserved categories. Of course, this may change after the third and fourth lists come out in other colleges and we might see withdrawals and movement between colleges at that time,” she said.

In Khalsa College, where admissions had closed in 13 programmes after the first list, Principal Jaswinder Singh said there were very few withdrawals in the second list.

“We had a 96.75% cut-off for unreserved seats in B.Com (Honours) in the first list and received 120 admissions against our 60 seats. In the second list, we had around 20 withdrawals and we are still over capacity. We had four withdrawals in English which had also closed after the first list and one or two in a few other courses,” he said.

The course which had seen a big fall in cut-off percentages in the second list in prominent colleges was B.Com (Honours). In Shri Ram College of Commerce, which has a total of 626 seats for the programme, the cut-off had dropped from 99.5% to 98.5% in the second list. While it had only received 101 eligible applications in the first list, this has increased to 330 after the second list, leaving many seats open for a third list.

In Economics, where its cut-off stayed stable at 99%, the number of approved admissions increased from 83 to 135, against a total of 155 seats.

At Miranda House, Political Science and Geography had closed for unreserved seats after the first list. Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said that while Sociology is also likely to close for unreserved seats now, most courses will remain open for a third list with a slight decrease in cut-offs.

All students who make the cut-off have to be admitted, irrespective of vacant seats, which is why colleges start with high cut offs. At LSR, for example, no student took admission in Economics (Honours) in the first list, as it had a 100% cut-off.

Till Wednesday evening, 62,172 had applied for admission, the admission of 7,546 was approved and 15,698 had paid fee.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.