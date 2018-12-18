Delhi: SDMC schools yet to get CCTVs, women guards

With the academic session ending in less than three months, students in South Corporation schools are yet to receive money for stationery, none of the schools have women security guards, and only 62 out of 344 school buildings have CCTV cameras installed.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation had issued a press statement in June, saying it would install 4,348 CCTV cameras in 344 primary schools within four months. More than 5,000 students in 14 schools are forced to sit on floors, as there no desks and benches, and 44 schools do not have Jal Board water connections.

These details emerged during the SDMC House meeting on Monday, in response to questions asked by the Leader of Opposition, AAP’s Praveen Kumar.

Kumar, the councillor from Sitapur, said: “The (BJP) made tall promises of deploying women marshalls and CCTVs, but in several schools, teachers open gates as there are no security guards at all.” South Corporation Education committee chairperson Nandini Sharma said, “The files have been moved. Tenders are being invited and work orders will be issued. We are expecting to get things moving by February.”

Sharma added: “We recieved Rs 46 crore instead of Rs 89 crore in funds. We are giving Rs 500 instead of Rs 1,100 to students as subsidy for uniforms.” To which, Kumar said: “Desks and benches will wear out every year. Preparations should have been done in advance.”