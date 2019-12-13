SDMC schools await money for sweaters

SDMC mayor distributes sweaters purchased by a teacher in Madanpur Khadar SDMC mayor distributes sweaters purchased by a teacher in Madanpur Khadar

Winter has arrived but around 2.5 lakh kids in South Delhi Municipal Corporation schools are yet to get Rs 1,100 for purchasing uniforms and sweaters. The North and East civic bodies, which are financially weaker than SDMC, have meanwhile either transferred the money to students or initiated the process.

South MCD Mayor Sunita Kangra claimed the file seeking her permission for the disbursal of funds arrived late and blamed the transfer of senior education department officials for it. She said the money will be transferred within the next 10 days.

While the North body has 765 schools, East runs 365 and South 581. This year, 22,000 new students joined South MCD schools.

A senior official from the East civic body said ideally the money should have been disbursed when the academic session starts in April, and that corporations should at least ensure it is given before winter.

A South body official said this is the third consecutive year that payment has been delayed. Meanwhile, a teacher from a South MCD school in Madanpur Khadar purchased sweaters from her salary and distributed it Wednesday.

