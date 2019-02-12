Script and manuscript centre among other steps to promote Maithili language

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has asked to implement the recommendations of a committee set-up in 2018 for the promotion and protection of Maithili language and its scripts.

Among major recommendations is to establish a Script and Manuscript Centre at Darbhanga in either Kameshwar Singh Sanskrit University or Lalit Narayan Mithila University. The committee also suggested for early completion of the work pertaining to Unicode Scripts of Mithilakshar by Technology Development of Indian Languages (TDIL) and to prepare audio-visual teaching materials for teaching the Mithilakshar scripts.

Mithilakshar or Tirhuta is the script of broader cultural Mithila. The scripts of Mithilaksar, Bangla, Assamese, Nebari, Odia and Tibetan are part of the family. It is an ancient script and is one of the scripts of the broader North Eastern India.

The Committee had submitted its report to MHRD in which it has made several recommendations for promotion and protection of Maithili language. The report was examined in the Ministry and it has been decided to take immediate action on some of the recommendations of the committee as follows:

“Mithilakshar had come to its current shape by 10th Century AD. The oldest form of Mithilakshar is found in the Sahodara stone inscriptions of 950 AD. Afterwards, the scripts have been used throughout Mithila from Champaran to Deoghar”, according to an official statement by the government.

“The use of this script has been on a decline since the last 100 years and therefore our culture is getting decimated. Because its own script is not being used, the Maithili language is getting developed in a composite manner despite having been accorded a constitutional status in the constitution,” it added.