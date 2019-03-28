Scope Of BSc Agriculture in India: Know important higher studies, career

As a student, if your interest lies in the agriculture sector, then you must be curious to know the scope and future of BSc Agriculture Science in India. You can do many things after completing B.Sc. Agriculture in India. Options start with higher studies options of Masters in Agricultural Sciences, Masters in Science, MBA/PGDM, and even get scholarships.

Besides, one can join the banking sector by appearing in IBPS exams. Competitive exams such as UPSC, FCI, and other government jobs abound after BSc in Agriculture. Public and private companies also offer jobs, many who come for campus placements too. Options go on to journalism in the agricultural sector, state government jobs, insurance sector jobs, research, and teaching.

If you want to go for higher studies, pursue a Masters in Agriculture through various agriculture entrance exams like ICAR PG, UPCATET, CMAFFU, and several others. Colleges and universities conduct entrance exams once a year to enroll aspiring students in the PG courses. Many colleges offer agricultural courses in India. ICAR is the regulating body. It has listed 4 deemed universities, 65 institutions, 14 national research centers, 6 national bureau, and 13 directorates/project directorates.

One can also pursue masters in science from reputed institutes such as IITs, JNU.

After post-graduation, you can do a Ph.D. or go for ARS (Agriculture Research Service) Examination. If the plan is to go more in the managerial end of things, you can do MBA/PGDM Agribusiness from IIM A, IIM L, Symbiosis, BHU, and NIAEM.

Master’s degree holders can attempt UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) to get JRF scholarships (ICAR JRF is also an option), or become eligible for Assistant Professor.

Besides higher studies, government jobs after BSc Agriculture are also viable options. Beginning with the banking sector – there are special posts for AO, AAO, Field Officers, SO. One can go for exams of IBPS, NABARD, and others that open jobs for BSc Agriculture.

SBI conducts recruitment for Junior Agricultural Associates (JAA) in clerical cadre too. Then posts of ADO, BDO are available through government job competitive examinations.

UPSC Civil Services Examination, popularly known as UPSC IAS examination is also an option for those who complete BSc Agriculture. Vacancies also come in Food Corporation of India (FCI), airports, seaports. Like in UPSC, state-level Public Service Commissions also have jobs for candidates with BSc Agriculture background.

Candidates can also look out for state level exams for vacancies in Assistant Agricultural Officer, Agricultural Officer, Seed Officer, and other such posts.

Some students of agricultural sciences opt to become entrepreneurs. They embark upon the journey with a vision to provide unique solutions to the agricultural problems in the world.

In conclusion, there is abundant scope abound for candidates after BSc Agriculture. The purpose of education is to empower individuals that ultimately leads to collective betterment of society as a whole. Agriculture is one of the basic fields on which humanity survives, it is needed that bright young minds shed their inhibitions, critically analyse their options, and join this field.