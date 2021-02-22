Scindia School aptitude analysis to held online on February 27

The exam will be held on February 27. Image source: scindia.edu

The Scindia School, Gwalior will conduct its aptitude analysis (SAA) on February 27 through online mode for admissions to the academic year 2021-22. The exam will be held for admissions to classes 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11. The students will be evaluated on the basis of skills in maths, English and general awareness.

The interested candidates can apply through the website- scindia.edu/admission-procedure, by sending mail on office@scindia.edu, or whatsapp messages on 9411301723, 9425112292.

Dr Madhav Deo Saraswat, principal, The Scindia School said, “Our school believes in the overall development of its students by blending modern teaching techniques, while retaining and imparting core Indian values and traditions. A highly motivated and competent faculty, state of the art facilities and our ethos is the perfect recipe to shape young minds and bodies to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

The school is affiliated with the CBSE curriculum.