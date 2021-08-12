Schools to reopen in Rajasthan from September 1

scorecardresearch
Besides schools, colleges and coaching institutes are allowed to open from September 1. A detailed guidelines will be released soon.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2021 7:53:56 pm
rajasthan schools reopen, school reopen news, when are schools reopen, school open news rajasthan, rajasthan newsThe schools will open in September. (Graphic by Abhishek Mitra)

The government of Rajasthan will reopen schools from class 9 to 12 with 50 per cent capacity from September 1, announced the state Education Minister Govind Singh Dostasra today. The teaching and non-teaching staff need to mandatorily have taken at least one dose of COVID19 vaccine 14 days prior to this.

Besides schools, colleges and coaching institutes are allowed to open from September 1. A detailed guidelines will be released soon.

Last month, Govind Singh Dotasra said the chief minister would take the final call on the reopening of schools after discussing all aspects with the committee, two days after he tweeted that the schools would open from August 2.

While many states like Punjab have already reopened schools, others are planning to start offline classes by mid-August.

 

