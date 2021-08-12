Schools to reopen in Rajasthan from September 1

The government of Rajasthan will reopen schools from class 9 to 12 with 50 per cent capacity from September 1, announced the state Education Minister Govind Singh Dostasra today. The teaching and non-teaching staff need to mandatorily have taken at least one dose of COVID19 vaccine 14 days prior to this.

Besides schools, colleges and coaching institutes are allowed to open from September 1. A detailed guidelines will be released soon.

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने छात्रहित में आज बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए 1 सितंबर 2021 से स्कूल, कॉलेज और कोचिंग संस्थानों को खोलने का निर्णय लिया है। फ़िलहाल कक्षा 9 से लेकर 12वीं तक के सभी स्कूल 50% क्षमता के साथ खुलेंगे। शिक्षा विभाग इस संबंध में एक विस्तृत गाइडलाइन जल्द जारी करेगा। pic.twitter.com/6HVsWcprnN — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) August 12, 2021

Last month, Govind Singh Dotasra said the chief minister would take the final call on the reopening of schools after discussing all aspects with the committee, two days after he tweeted that the schools would open from August 2.

While many states like Punjab have already reopened schools, others are planning to start offline classes by mid-August.