Schools to reopen in Andhra Pradesh from November 2 on odd-even basis

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced the schools would reopen on November 2 in the state. During the Spandana video conference, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the classes will be held on alternate days for the students.

While classes 1, 3, 5, 7 will be held on one day, students of classes 2, 4, 6, 8 will attend the next day. If the school has a strength of more than 750, classes will be held once in three days, he said and added that the schools will work only in the morning shift and students will be served mid-day meals.

The chief minister said this system will be implemented in November and the decision for December will be taken according to the situation then. He said that online classes will be conducted for students who are not willing to attend school.

Reddy also instructed joint collectors to complete Nadu-Nedu scheme in schools by November 15 and said to review once in two days. He said works are not yet started in 153 schools and slab works need to be completed in 472 toilets and Nadu Nedu works need to be started on 91 NABARD schools.

Schools have been shut since March when PM Modi announced a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Recently, the Centre has allowed the reopening of schools with strict safety guidelines.

