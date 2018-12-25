Schools to remain open during PM’s ralley, Kangra administration revises decision

Revising its earlier decision, the Kangra district administration on Monday said all educational institutions in Dharamshala will remain open on Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally there to mark the first anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur government in the state.

Issuing fresh instructions, Kangra deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar, however, said the managing committees of the educational institutions may change the timings of their institutions on December 27 to avoid inconveniences to the students due to traffic arrangements.

“The district administration has withdrawn its December 21 instructions regarding the closure of all educational institutions on December 27,” an official said.

In its December 21 instruction, Kumar had said the decision to keep the educational institutions closed on December 27 had been taken to avoid inconveniences to the students due to possible traffic snarls caused by the security arrangement for the prime minister’s rally.