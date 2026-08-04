Schools to remain closed till August 12 in these UP districts

In view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been closed in the western districts of Uttar Pradesh, such as Ghaziabad, Meerut, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar, until August 12 due to heavy movement of Kanwar pilgrims. To ensure the safety of students and avoid traffic congestion, the district administrations have decided to close all schools and other institutions as lakhs of Kanwariyas travel through these districts during the annual pilgrimage.
The district administration of Ghaziabad has directed all schools from nursery to Class 12, colleges, universities and other technical institutions to remain closed from August 4 to August 12. However, institutions where examinations have already been scheduled will conduct them as per the announced timetable.
Similarly, in Meerut, all government and private educational institutions from Classes 1 to 12, along with colleges, universities and technical institutes, will remain closed from August 4 to August 12 following an order issued by District Magistrate V K Singh. The order applies to institutions affiliated with the Basic Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh Board, CBSE, CISCE, madrassa board and other recognised boards.
Baghpat has also announced the closure of schools amid the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. District Inspector of Schools Rajeev Kumar Yadav directed all government and private schools to remain closed from August 3 to August 12, following an administrative order issued by District Magistrate Asmita Lal.
Officials said the decision was taken in view of the large number of Kanwar pilgrims passing through the district and the heavy footfall of devotees at Shiva temples for jalabhishek. The movement of pilgrims has led to heavy traffic and congestion on several major routes.
In Muzaffarnagar, all schools and colleges have been ordered to remain closed from August 3 to August 10 due to the surge in the number of Kanwar pilgrims. The district administration has also imposed traffic diversions and ordered meat shops and restaurants located along Kanwar routes to remain closed until August 12 to facilitate the movement of pilgrims and maintain law and order.
The administrations of these districts have directed educational institutions to strictly comply with the closure orders. Officials are monitoring traffic and law-and-order arrangements during the Kanwar Yatra. Violations of the orders may invite legal action.
The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage undertaken by devotees of Lord Shiva during the holy month of Shravan. During the pilgrimage, Kanwariyas collect holy Ganga water from places such as Haridwar and carry it on foot to offer at Shiva temples.