Schools to remain closed till August 12 in these UP districts

In view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been closed in the western districts of Uttar Pradesh, such as Ghaziabad, Meerut, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar, until August 12 due to heavy movement of Kanwar pilgrims. To ensure the safety of students and avoid traffic congestion, the district administrations have decided to close all schools and other institutions as lakhs of Kanwariyas travel through these districts during the annual pilgrimage.

The district administration of Ghaziabad has directed all schools from nursery to Class 12, colleges, universities and other technical institutions to remain closed from August 4 to August 12. However, institutions where examinations have already been scheduled will conduct them as per the announced timetable.