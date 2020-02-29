Delhi violence: Schools to remain closed in northeast Delhi till March 7, CBSE exams as per schedule

CBSE had said that it will conduct exams in affected areas from March 2 (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational image) CBSE had said that it will conduct exams in affected areas from March 2 (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational image)

Schools will remain closed in North-East Delhi till March 7 in view of the violence, announced a circular from the Department of Education Saturday. The annual exams have also been postponed since the situation is not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas, the circular added.

The CBSE, however, will continue to hold exams as per schedule. The board had asked for adequate police protection to conduct exams from March 2 onward as it was optimistic about holding exams at the centres. CBSE officials informed that the “HC has directed Delhi Police and government to ensure saftey of students and render all help to conduct exams in these areas”. It also told the court that it has no plan to shift the centres to some other location in the national capital.

Earlier, the high court had asked CBSE for a long-term solution for conducting examinations in violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi. The board on Tuesday had postponed exams for class 10th and 12th at 86 centres located in northeast and east Delhi.

Meanwhile, the board had said that it will conduct exams for those who missed their boards due to Delhi violence. It has also asked principals to make a list of those who missed the exams. Earlier, only those who had exam centers located in the affected areas were to appear for re-exam, however, now the facility is also available for those who have been residing in these areas but have exam centers elsewhere and vice-versa, the board said.

In its latest curriculum, CBSE stated, “Keeping the future interest of students in mind, the board has asked principals to send the details to concerned regional offices of CBSE of all such students who have missed out on their class 10 or class 12 exams so far in the Capital.”

