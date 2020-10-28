Schools to remain close in Delhi till further orders: Sisodia

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia ruled out reopening of schools for now. File

In view of the Coronavirus situations in Delhi, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia today announced that the schools will remain close in the national capital. In an online press conference, he said that parents are not in favour of schools reopening. The Delhi government had earlier announced that the schools will remain closed till October 31.

He tweeted, “Due to Corona in Delhi, all schools will remain closed till further orders. Currently, online, semi-online studies will continue.” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier also ruled out reopening of schools in the state.

दिल्ली में कोरोना की वजह से सभी स्कूल अगले आदेश तक बंद रहेंगे. वर्तमान में जारी ऑनलाइन -सेमीऑनलाइन पढ़ाई जारी रहेगी. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 28, 2020

Nearly 2,500 parents of children studying in Delhi schools had earlier made a representation to the office of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, requesting that schools not be opened this academic year due to the ongoing pandemic.

In an email to the CMO, the Delhi Parent’s Association sent short inputs and views from 2,498 parents, almost all of whom stated they are not comfortable sending their children to schools currently.

According to Centre’s “unlock” guidelines, states can take a call about reopening of schools in phases which were earlier allowed from class 9 to 12. The schools remained closed since March 16 following Centre’s directions to contain the spread of COVID-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd