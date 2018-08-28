Schools to re-open tomorrow in flood-hit Kerala

“The government is trying to open all the schools by tomorrow itself. However, there are some problems in areas like Kuttanad and Aluva in Kochi, which is expected to be sorted out in a day or two,” said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan “The government is trying to open all the schools by tomorrow itself. However, there are some problems in areas like Kuttanad and Aluva in Kochi, which is expected to be sorted out in a day or two,” said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

After the Onam vacation, schools will reopen on Wednesday in flood-hit Kerala. “The government is trying to open all the schools by tomorrow itself. However, there are some problems in areas like Kuttanad and Aluva in Kochi, which is expected to be sorted out in a day or two,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

CBSE to provide digital marksheets, certificates to students

In a bid to help flood-affected students studying in CBSE affiliated schools in Kerala, whose board exam academic documents such as marksheets/ migration certificates/ pass certificates have been lost or destroyed, the board has decided to provide the same in digital form. Over 1,300 schools are affiliated to the CBSE in Kerala.

Since May 29, 474 people have died in the massive flood, according to a data released by Disaster Management, Kerala, as reported by PTI.

