Gujarat: Schools to get Navratri vacation for first time

The State Education department on Saturday announced Navratri holidays for the first time in schools. The government had announced Navratri holidays last month for only colleges and universities.

State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “It has been our experience that during Navratri, the attendance is reported to be very low. So, it was decided that instead of forcing students to come to schools and colleges after playing Garba till wee hours, they should be allowed to take offs.”

Principal Secretary, Education, Anju Sharma said, “Since a common academic calendar was already introduced in colleges and universities in June, it was decided to follow the uniformity and implement the same for schools as well.”

This year, schools, colleges and universities will get Navratri vacation of seven days from October 15 till 21 (including Dussehra).

The government, on the other hand, has reduced Diwali holidays to two weeks from three weeks. Students will get Diwali vacation from November 5 till 18 this year.

“After we introduced Navratri vacation for colleges, there was a similar demand from parents of school students to shut schools during Navratri, which is one of the biggest festivals of Gujarat. So, we decided to accept it,” added Sharma.

Outstation students in colleges had said that they would get fewer number of days to stay at home during Diwali vacation as it was now reduced to two weeks.

But, number of such students is very marginal. So, it did not impact the government’s decision.

