Delhi pollution: Schools to be closed for primary classes

Primary schools in Delhi will remain closed due to the dangerous levels of air pollution in the national capital Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced today. The outdoor activities will also be discontinued up to class 5 in Delhi schools. However, no announcements were made regarding secondary classes.

Schools were shut in Noida on Thursday as the air quality index touched 500 points in the NCR. The schools in Noida will remain closed till November 8.

Several people in Delhi-NCR, including children, have been complaining of cough and burning eyes due to the poor air quality.