Schools shut in Delhi, UP, Punjab, WB & more: Heatwave triggers extended summer breaks

Amid intensifying heatwave conditions across large parts of the country, several state governments have either advanced or extended summer vacations for schools. With temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius in many regions, authorities have cited student safety, health concerns, and prolonged exposure to extreme heat as the primary reasons behind the closures. States including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and West Bengal have already announced revised vacation schedules for government and private schools.
Education departments in multiple states have also issued separate advisories directing schools to avoid outdoor activities, conduct morning classes, ensure availability of drinking water, and take preventive measures against heat-related illnesses. In some districts, schools have already shifted to early morning timings until the summer break formally begins. The revised schedules come as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continues to warn of severe heatwave conditions across northern, central, and eastern India. Here’s a list of states where summer vacations have been announced–
In the national capital, schools will remain closed from May 11 to July 1, 2026.
Schools in Uttar Pradesh will begin summer vacations from May 20 and reopen on June 15, 2026. Authorities in districts such as Noida and Ghaziabad have also instructed schools to hold classes only between 7 am and 12 pm until the vacations begin.
The Rajasthan government has announced summer holidays from May 17 to June 20, 2026.
Schools in Bihar will observe summer vacations from June 1 to June 20, 2026.
Schools in Haryana will remain closed from June 1 to June 30, 2026. The state government has asked schools to strictly follow the revised schedule in view of rising temperatures.
According to the official notification, schools in Punjab will begin their summer vacation from May 25, 2026. Classes are expected to resume from July 1 after an extended break due to severe heatwave conditions.
Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have declared school vacations from April 24 to June 11, 2026.
Odisha advanced its summer vacation schedule beginning April 27, 2026, following reports of intense heat conditions affecting students across the state.
Schools in Chhattisgarh are observing one of the longest summer breaks this year, from April 20 to June 15, 2026.
Government-aided and sponsored schools in West Bengal are currently observing summer vacations from May 11 to May 31, 2026. The state’s School Education Department extended the holiday period due to prevailing heatwave conditions. Regular classes are scheduled to resume from June 1.