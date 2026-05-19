Schools shut in Delhi, UP, Punjab, WB & more: Heatwave triggers extended summer breaks

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh are among the states that have already declared closures. (Image: AI generated)

Amid intensifying heatwave conditions across large parts of the country, several state governments have either advanced or extended summer vacations for schools. With temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius in many regions, authorities have cited student safety, health concerns, and prolonged exposure to extreme heat as the primary reasons behind the closures. States including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and West Bengal have already announced revised vacation schedules for government and private schools.

Education departments in multiple states have also issued separate advisories directing schools to avoid outdoor activities, conduct morning classes, ensure availability of drinking water, and take preventive measures against heat-related illnesses. In some districts, schools have already shifted to early morning timings until the summer break formally begins. The revised schedules come as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continues to warn of severe heatwave conditions across northern, central, and eastern India. Here’s a list of states where summer vacations have been announced–