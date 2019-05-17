Schools run by BMC won’t be affiliated to MIEB: Official

INITIALLY REGISTERING to be a part of the newly-formed Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB), BMC Education Officer Mahesh Palkar said on Thursday that schools run by the civic body would not take affiliation from MIEB.

“Four months ago, the BMC education committee had asked the Board to waive affiliation and teacher training fees. Since these were not accepted, the committee took a decision to forego the affiliation,” Palkar said. The MIEB was launched in December last year to provide “global education” in Marathi.

According to the current structure, a BMC school, in order to become a part of the MIEB, is required to pay Rs 20,000 as affiliation fee (for three years), Rs 10,000 for annual quality maintenance audits and Rs 25,000 per teacher for their training every year.

Palkar did not comment on the exact reason for the committee’s refusal to pay the fees. Of the 1,187 BMC schools in Mumbai, 314 are Marathi-medium schools.

When contacted, Francis Joseph, head (Development & Strategy) MIEB, said that like any other national or international board, waiving affiliation fees is against the rules of MIEB.

“The schools have to give consent to the fee structure before evaluation is conducted to grant them provisional affiliation. As per rules, we are charging municipal corporations, private aided and self-financed schools. Zilla parishad and municipal council schools are not being charged,” he added.

At present, 81 schools are affiliated to MIEB, including the 13 that started functioning last year. Of the 81, 59 are zilla parishad schools. The rest are private aided and self-financed schools.

The affiliation process is set to continue until June. Teachers training for the schools began last week.